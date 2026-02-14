Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,007 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carnival by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

More Carnival News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.49.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.