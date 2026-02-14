Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,007 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carnival by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights improving consumer sentiment and names CCL among four discretionary stocks to buy, noting rate‑cut optimism and upward earnings revisions that could support demand for cruises. Consumer Sentiment Hits 6-Month High: 4 Discretionary Stocks to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks added CCL to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, a near‑term bullish signal from the Zacks ranking process that can attract momentum flows and retail interest. New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets publish bullish takes on Carnival as a long‑term growth stock based on improving margins, pricing power and recovery in travel demand — supportive for longer‑term investor flows. Why Carnival (CCL) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: Carnival completed a ~$19B refinancing that materially reduces near‑term maturities and targets sub‑3x leverage in 2026 — a clear balance‑sheet positive that lowers financial risk and supports valuation. Carnival Completes $19B Refinancing, Targets Further Leverage Decline
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks research and other commentary note upward revisions to FY2027 EPS estimates for Carnival, which can lift investor expectations for future earnings and support higher multiples. FY2027 EPS Estimates for Carnival Lifted by Zacks Research
- Neutral Sentiment: Carnival updated its ADR deposit agreement in connection with a planned corporate unification — largely an administrative step that enables structural changes but has limited immediate earnings impact. Carnival Updates ADR Agreement Amid Planned Corporate Unification
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on Q1 results reiterates the beat on EPS but notes a slight revenue miss versus estimates — a mixed read that may temper exuberance even as margins and EPS growth improve. Zacks Research Comments on Carnival’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)
Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.
Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.
