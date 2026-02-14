NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Buyback $750.00 million in Outstanding Stock

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
NVR Trading Down 7.2%
NVR opened at $7,511.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8,618.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,571.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,711.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. NVR’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $139.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,091.62, for a total transaction of $1,618,324.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,365.32. This represents a 34.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 920 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,324. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.
Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.
