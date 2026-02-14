BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FDX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.75.

FDX opened at $374.61 on Friday. FedEx has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $380.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in FedEx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views, supporting upside expectations and fueling investor momentum. Jefferies raised its target to $425 and kept a buy rating. Read More.

Multiple analysts raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views, supporting upside expectations and fueling investor momentum. Jefferies raised its target to $425 and kept a buy rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America, Wolfe Research and TD Cowen also boosted targets/ratings, reinforcing consensus bullishness on FDX’s growth and margin plans. Read More.

Bank of America, Wolfe Research and TD Cowen also boosted targets/ratings, reinforcing consensus bullishness on FDX’s growth and margin plans. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FedEx detailed multi‑year targets at Investor Day (higher revenue ambition, focus on high‑margin B2B and network transformation) that underpin stronger profit and cash‑flow outlooks. Investors interpret this as tangible upside to valuation if execution continues. Read More.

FedEx detailed multi‑year targets at Investor Day (higher revenue ambition, focus on high‑margin B2B and network transformation) that underpin stronger profit and cash‑flow outlooks. Investors interpret this as tangible upside to valuation if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45, a direct return to shareholders that supports the stock’s appeal to income‑oriented investors. Read More.

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45, a direct return to shareholders that supports the stock’s appeal to income‑oriented investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx joined the Hedera Council to explore distributed infrastructure for digital supply chains — a strategic, longer‑term tech partnership that could improve visibility but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

FedEx joined the Hedera Council to explore distributed infrastructure for digital supply chains — a strategic, longer‑term tech partnership that could improve visibility but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlights rising warehouse automation (including FedEx) — improves long‑term cost structure but requires capital and workforce transition. Read More.

Industry coverage highlights rising warehouse automation (including FedEx) — improves long‑term cost structure but requires capital and workforce transition. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A technical trading signal flagged around $369.69 and briefly drove intraday momentum; useful for short‑term traders but not a fundamental catalyst. Read More.

A technical trading signal flagged around $369.69 and briefly drove intraday momentum; useful for short‑term traders but not a fundamental catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary flagged a weaker “catalyst” profile despite the strong run, suggesting that absent concrete near‑term operational beats the stock could pause. This cautions momentum traders about timing. Read More.

Some market commentary flagged a weaker “catalyst” profile despite the strong run, suggesting that absent concrete near‑term operational beats the stock could pause. This cautions momentum traders about timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Evercore raised its target to $364 — still below the current price — reflecting at least one analyst’s more conservative near‑term view and adding a counterpoint to the broad upgrade trend. Read More.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

