Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,392 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.71 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

