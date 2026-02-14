Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Price

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Zoetis stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $177.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 56.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

