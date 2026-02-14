Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $289.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.24.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $314.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.20. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $333.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $803,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,880 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 847,353 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after buying an additional 758,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,532,000 after buying an additional 729,295 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

