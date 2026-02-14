Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76 and last traded at GBX 75.40, with a volume of 53915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.20.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 74 price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Resolute Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Resolute is an African-focused gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator. Throughout its history the Company has produced more than 9 million ounces of gold from ten gold mines. The Company is now entering a growth phase through the development of the Doropo project in Côte d’Ivoire which will supplement the existing production from the Syama mine in Mali and Mako mine in Senegal. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

