Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 1,807 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Valeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Valeo Stock Performance

About Valeo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51.

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo’s mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

