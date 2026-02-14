Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE ATMU traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.The firm had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

Key Atmus Filtration Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atmus Filtration Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and solid fundamentals: ATMU posted $0.66 EPS vs. a $0.57 consensus and revenue of $446.6M vs. ~$422M expected; revenue was up ~9.8% YoY, net margin ~11.6% and ROE ~76.8% — a clear earnings-driven catalyst. Read More.

Q4 beat and solid fundamentals: ATMU posted $0.66 EPS vs. a $0.57 consensus and revenue of $446.6M vs. ~$422M expected; revenue was up ~9.8% YoY, net margin ~11.6% and ROE ~76.8% — a clear earnings-driven catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate announcement momentum: The company recently announced a dividend and shares hit a new 1‑year high, which supports positive investor sentiment around cash return and shareholder-friendly actions. Read More.

Corporate announcement momentum: The company recently announced a dividend and shares hit a new 1‑year high, which supports positive investor sentiment around cash return and shareholder-friendly actions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance roughly in line with consensus: Management guided EPS to $2.75–$3.00 and revenue to $1.9B–$2.0B (street ~ $2.86 EPS / ~$1.9B revenue). The range keeps expectations intact but leaves upside/back‑end risk tied to execution. Read More.

FY‑2026 guidance roughly in line with consensus: Management guided EPS to $2.75–$3.00 and revenue to $1.9B–$2.0B (street ~ $2.86 EPS / ~$1.9B revenue). The range keeps expectations intact but leaves upside/back‑end risk tied to execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and next‑steps: The earnings call and transcript provide color on product mix, margins and any integration/partner deals (e.g., references to a potential Koch-related deal) that could affect future growth; details remain to be validated by execution. Read More. · Read More.

Management commentary and next‑steps: The earnings call and transcript provide color on product mix, margins and any integration/partner deals (e.g., references to a potential Koch-related deal) that could affect future growth; details remain to be validated by execution. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Street valuation headwinds: The published average analyst price target (~$50.50) is materially below recent trading levels, indicating some sell‑side skepticism on sustained upside at current multiples. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,498.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.