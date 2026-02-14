Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Decreases By 32.0%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,589 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 15th total of 25,873 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 349,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

GDRZF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,944 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc is a mineral exploration and development company incorporated in Nevada with executive offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Littleton, Colorado. The company focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits, primarily in South America. Gold Reserve’s corporate strategy centers on advancing its flagship mining interests toward production while managing the legal and regulatory framework surrounding its assets.

The company’s main asset is the Brisas Project, a former gold‐copper porphyry deposit located in Bolívar State, Venezuela.

