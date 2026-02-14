The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,528 shares, a growth of 185.9% from the January 15th total of 10,678 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Gym Group Price Performance

GYYMF stock remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Friday. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) is a British operator of low-cost, no-contract health and fitness clubs. Since its foundation in 2007, the company has focused on providing affordable, 24-hour access to a broad range of gym equipment, including cardiovascular machines, resistance training stations and free weights. Members can also take advantage of a variety of fitness classes—ranging from yoga and Pilates to high-intensity interval training—alongside optional personal training services for a more tailored workout experience.

The Gym Group’s business model is built around transparent pricing and flexible membership options, enabling casual users and fitness enthusiasts alike to join without long-term commitments.

