Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $94.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00.

2/3/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $99.00.

1/21/2026 – Best Buy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 125.83%.

Get Best Buy Co Inc alerts:

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.