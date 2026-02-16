Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/13/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $94.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00.
- 2/3/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $99.00.
- 1/21/2026 – Best Buy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/16/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/8/2026 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Best Buy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 125.83%.
Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.
