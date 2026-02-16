Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 833,319 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the January 15th total of 551,981 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SFRGF remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house known for its craftsmanship in footwear, leather goods, ready-to-wear, accessories, eyewear, watches and fragrances. Since its founding, the company has built a reputation for combining innovative design with high-quality materials, particularly in its signature shoe collections. In addition to its core footwear business, Ferragamo offers a range of handbags, small leather accessories and silk products that reflect its heritage of artisanal techniques.

The company was established in 1927 in Florence by Salvatore Ferragamo, who gained renown for designing custom shoes for Hollywood stars in the 1930s.

