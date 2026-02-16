PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,932 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 4,104 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Trading Down 1.0%

PPCCY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS: PPCCY) is a major provider of property and casualty insurance in the People’s Republic of China. A subsidiary of the state‐owned People’s Insurance Company of China Group, PICC P&C underwrites a broad range of general insurance products tailored to both individual and corporate clients. Its core offerings include motor vehicle insurance, commercial property policies, liability coverage, cargo and marine insurance, as well as specialized solutions for agriculture, credit, and guarantee risks.

In addition to its standard lines of coverage, PICC P&C has expanded into personal lines such as accident and health insurance, and it also provides reinsurance services.

