Comparing Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) and Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elys BMG Group and Maquia Capital Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys BMG Group $43.86 million 0.00 -$18.26 million ($1.06) N/A Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$960,000.00 ($0.03) -71.33

Maquia Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elys BMG Group. Maquia Capital Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys BMG Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 92.7% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elys BMG Group and Maquia Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys BMG Group N/A N/A N/A Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A -10.66% 10.86%

Volatility and Risk

Elys BMG Group has a beta of 10.83, suggesting that its stock price is 983% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maquia Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maquia Capital Acquisition beats Elys BMG Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys BMG Group

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

