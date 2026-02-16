Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,382,906 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 6,548,237 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,663,971 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,663,971 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie Capit upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nintendo from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
NTDOY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,736. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.
Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.
