Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in January

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 119,670 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 165,918 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 109,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of LITOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.67. 24,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,850. Frontier Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:LITOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of hard-rock lithium properties. The company’s primary objective is to establish a reliable supply of high-grade lithium spodumene concentrate to support the growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets. Frontier Lithium’s flagship asset is the PAK Project, a significant lithium pegmatite deposit in northwestern Ontario.

The PAK Project covers a contiguous land package of more than 13,000 hectares in the Ignace region near Thunder Bay.

