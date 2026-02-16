Short Interest in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Decreases By 16.6%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 307,305 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 368,545 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. 142,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,756. Nautilus Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $276.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 435,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 304.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 218,512 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NAUT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology is a life sciences company developing a next-generation proteomics platform that aims to provide high-resolution, single-molecule protein analysis. Its core technology combines proprietary microfluidics, advanced optics and custom reagents to capture and identify thousands of proteins simultaneously, offering researchers detailed insights into cellular processes and disease biology. The company’s platform is designed to improve sensitivity, reproducibility and throughput compared with traditional mass spectrometry approaches.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus Biotechnology serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and research organizations seeking to accelerate drug discovery and biomarker research.

