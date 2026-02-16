Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX) Short Interest Update

Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,463,891 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 3,504,653 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 681,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Scienture in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Scienture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Scienture presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Scienture alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Scienture

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienture

Scienture Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scienture stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scienture Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCNX Free Report ) by 264.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,398 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Scienture worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

SCNX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Scienture has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.02.

About Scienture

(Get Free Report)

Scienture Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scienture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.