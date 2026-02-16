Critical Analysis: Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) vs. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU – Get Free Report) and Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Biosig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -5,065.23% N/A -235.55% Biosig Technologies N/A N/A -64.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Biosig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Biosig Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biosig Technologies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Biosig Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.62 million 5.11 -$12.66 million ($13.50) -0.18 Biosig Technologies $40,000.00 9,615.90 -$10.33 million ($1.35) -1.79

Biosig Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Predictive Oncology. Biosig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Predictive Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Predictive Oncology and Biosig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Biosig Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Biosig Technologies beats Predictive Oncology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient’s body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Biosig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company’s proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

