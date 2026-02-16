Short Interest in SKK Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SKK) Decreases By 21.7%

SKK Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 46,146 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 58,923 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SKK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SKK
SKK Trading Up 0.1%
SKK Company Profile
SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SKK
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for SKK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.