Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 58,615 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 72,446 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.66% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) is a specialty device manufacturer focused on mission-critical communications. The company designs, develops and markets ultra-rugged mobile handsets, push-to-talk (PTT) devices, accessories and supporting software platforms for customers operating in the most demanding environments. Sonim’s product line emphasizes durability, extended battery life and secure connectivity, tailored to industries where reliable voice and data services are essential.

At the core of Sonim’s offering are its hardened smartphones and PTT devices, engineered to meet or exceed military- and industrial-grade specifications for shock, water, dust and temperature resistance.

Featured Stories

