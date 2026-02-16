Short Interest in Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Drops By 25.5%

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,284 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 11,123 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Bandai Namco stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.11. 52,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.18. Bandai Namco has a 1 year low of C$12.43 and a 1 year high of C$19.67.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc is a Japanese multinational company specializing in the creation and distribution of entertainment products and services. Formed in 2005 through the merger of Bandai Co, Ltd. and Namco Ltd., the company brings together expertise in toy manufacturing, video game development and publishing, amusement facilities, and digital content. Its diverse portfolio spans physical playthings, interactive software, themed attractions and character licensing.

In its Toys & Hobby segment, Bandai Namco produces collectible models, action figures and playsets, including the popular Gundam plastic model kits and Dragon Ball figurines.

