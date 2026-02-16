Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) recently:

2/12/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

2/7/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/21/2025 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,773.28. This trade represents a 36.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,965.60. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

