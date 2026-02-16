Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,415,865 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 1,129,715 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,769.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,769.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repsol

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repsol stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Repsol were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of REPYF stock remained flat at $19.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum and natural gas. Headquartered in Madrid, Repsol operates across the entire energy value chain, from upstream activities such as exploration and production to downstream services including refining, petrochemicals and fuel retailing. In recent years, the company has expanded its portfolio to include natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-carbon energy solutions, reflecting its commitment to a diversified energy mix.

In its upstream business, Repsol explores and produces oil and gas resources in regions spanning Spain, Latin America, North America, West Africa and Asia.

