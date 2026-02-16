Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMC) Declines By 16.5%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 249,985 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 299,318 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:SMC traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,347. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Summit Redstone set a $47.00 target price on Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5,417.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership that provides gathering, compression, processing and transportation services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in key U.S. onshore basins. The company’s assets include a network of intrastate and interstate pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities designed to serve producers, marketers and end users throughout the Appalachian, Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

In the Appalachian region, Summit operates extensive gathering lines and multiple gas-processing complexes connected to the Mountaineer NGL Hub, one of the largest fractionation and storage hubs in the Mid-Atlantic.

