Short Interest in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Expands By 184.4%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,705 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the January 15th total of 3,764 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,857 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,857 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA FXL traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.49. 7,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,735. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.