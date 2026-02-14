Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,221 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 26,165 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MARPS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.38. 93,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,153. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 68.98% and a return on equity of 78.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marine Petroleum Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Marine Petroleum Trust is a royalty trust that holds overriding royalty interests in petroleum and natural gas production assets on Alaska’s North Slope. Established in 1998, the trust’s primary asset is its net profits interest in the Nikaitchuq Unit, a large oil field operated under state and federal leases. Rather than engaging in exploration or production itself, Marine Petroleum Trust receives income in the form of royalties and net profits from production activities carried out by the unit operator.

The trust’s revenues are generated solely by hydrocarbons extracted from the Nikaitchuq field, with crude oil transported via the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System.

