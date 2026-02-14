Short Interest in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Drops By 35.7%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,334 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 30,056 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTW. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on MKTW
Institutional Trading of MarketWise
MarketWise Price Performance
Shares of MKTW traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 36,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.74.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MarketWise
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Silicon Valley insiders hint at 12-month AI warning
- Buy This Stock Now
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.