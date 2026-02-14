Short Interest in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Drops By 35.7%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,334 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 30,056 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTW. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

MarketWise Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MarketWise by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter worth $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTW traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 36,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

See Also

