CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $122.78 and last traded at $121.99, with a volume of 719889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CDW from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CDW from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

CDW Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average is $149.74.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.13. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $1,081,658.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,838.70. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,649,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CDW by 245.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 119,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1,622.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 733.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 48.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

Further Reading

