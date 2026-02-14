Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Issues Earnings Results

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $440.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Genesis Energy’s conference call:

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis reported Q4 results slightly above internal expectations driven by strong offshore volumes (Shenandoah and Salamanca), the marine business returning to normalized operations, and exited the year with zero outstanding on its $800 million revolver while increasing the quarterly common unit distribution to $0.18 (+9.1%) and repurchasing $25 million of preferred units.

Genesis reported Q4 results slightly above internal expectations driven by strong offshore volumes (Shenandoah and Salamanca), the marine business returning to normalized operations, and exited the year with on its $800 million revolver while increasing the quarterly common unit distribution to (+9.1%) and repurchasing of preferred units. Management framed 2026 as conservatively guided around a 2025 normalized Adjusted EBITDA of ~ $500–510 million with a ±15%–20% range, factoring in assumed downtime (≈10 days) and a modest marine dry-dock impact of $5–10 million Underpinning long-term growth, the company highlighted near-term project upside including the Monument tieback (late 2026/early 2027), a potential fifth Shenandoah well raising throughput toward ~120 KBD , Salamanca reaching 50–60 KBD , plus at least eight additional tiebacks and recent BOEM lease activity supporting decades of Gulf development. The marine segment faces near-term headwinds as four of nine Blue Water vessels undergo regulatory dry-docks in 1H26, which will reduce availability and, together with higher maintenance capex (an incremental $15–20 million ), may mute immediate dayrate gains.

Management framed 2026 as conservatively guided around a 2025 normalized Adjusted EBITDA of ~ with a range, factoring in assumed downtime (≈10 days) and a modest marine dry-dock impact of

Genesis Energy Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 476,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,247. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Genesis Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genesis Energy

Key Stories Impacting Genesis Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Genesis Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company set a clear growth target for 2026 — management is targeting 15%–20% adjusted EBITDA growth driven by deepwater Gulf expansion, which supports a constructive forward outlook. Article Title

Company set a clear growth target for 2026 — management is targeting 15%–20% adjusted EBITDA growth driven by deepwater Gulf expansion, which supports a constructive forward outlook. Positive Sentiment: Offshore segment strength lifted revenue (+10.5% YoY) and operating cash flow — Q4 cash flow from operations improved materially and the business reported net income of $19.9M vs. a loss a year earlier, supporting near‑term liquidity and execution. Article Title

Offshore segment strength lifted revenue (+10.5% YoY) and operating cash flow — Q4 cash flow from operations improved materially and the business reported net income of $19.9M vs. a loss a year earlier, supporting near‑term liquidity and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Company released the full earnings call transcript and slide presentation — useful for investors who want detail on segment drivers, vessel utilization and capital spend plans. (Transcript and presentation available.) Article Title

Company released the full earnings call transcript and slide presentation — useful for investors who want detail on segment drivers, vessel utilization and capital spend plans. (Transcript and presentation available.) Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS missed consensus — Q4 EPS was $0.04 vs. Street at ~$0.28, which pressured near‑term sentiment despite revenue growth. Article Title

Reported EPS missed consensus — Q4 EPS was $0.04 vs. Street at ~$0.28, which pressured near‑term sentiment despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain weak — the quarter showed a negative net margin and negative return on equity, highlighting ongoing margin volatility and the need for sustained offshore gains to restore consistent profitability. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 91.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy LP (NYSE: GEL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas, that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company’s primary focus is on the transportation, storage and delivery of refined petroleum products, serving major domestic markets across the Gulf Coast, Atlantic Seaboard and inland waterway systems.

Genesis Energy’s operations are organized into several key business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.