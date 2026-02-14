Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading 6.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.37 and last traded at $96.3810. 847,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,896,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Chasity D. Grosh sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $169,611.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $607,490.03. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

