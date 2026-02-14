George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$103.95 and last traded at C$103.58, with a volume of 35469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WN. Desjardins raised their price target on George Weston from C$103.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$109.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on George Weston from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.22. The company has a market cap of C$39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.55 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 13.0245758 EPS for the current year.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%. The company sold Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm had previously wholly owned. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships.

