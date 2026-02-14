NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Shares Down 11.9% – Time to Sell?

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $619.38 and last traded at $614.5680. 33,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 150,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $697.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewMarket has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $696.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $752.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.48.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEU. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

Featured Articles

