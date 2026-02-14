Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,138 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the January 15th total of 930 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IOBCF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. Ion Beam Applications has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS: IOBCF) is a Belgium-based medical technology company specializing in the development and deployment of particle therapy solutions for cancer treatment. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, the company is best known for its Proteus® line of proton therapy systems, which are designed to deliver precise, high-energy particle beams that target tumors while sparing healthy tissue. IBA oversees the full project lifecycle, from system design and manufacturing to installation, commissioning, and ongoing service support.

In addition to its flagship proton therapy business, IBA operates a diversified portfolio of technologies for medical and industrial applications.

