RXO (NYSE:RXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,421,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 2,252,557 shares.The stock last traded at $12.3680 and had previously closed at $16.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RXO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RXO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of RXO from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get RXO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

RXO Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.74.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RXO

In other RXO news, Director Troy A. Cooper purchased 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $88,243.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 275,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,163.76. This represents a 3.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 146.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.