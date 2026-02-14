Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $30.7160, with a volume of 385314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Concentrix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.480-12.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is -6.91%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 362,075 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,120.25. This represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Concentrix by 6,011.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 224.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 532.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 14,980.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

Featured Stories

