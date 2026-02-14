Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,033,627 shares, an increase of 163.8% from the January 15th total of 391,815 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brummer Multi Strategy AB acquired a new stake in shares of Klotho Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Klotho Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Klotho Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Klotho Neurosciences by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,905 shares during the period. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klotho Neurosciences Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ KLTO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 246,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 10.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Klotho Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Klotho Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:KLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klotho Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Klotho Neurosciences Company Profile

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors. The company has a strategic partnership with Japan’s Okinawa Research Center for the research and development of Klotho gene therapy in enhancing longevity and reducing age-related diseases.

