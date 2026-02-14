Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.96%.The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. 237,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NHYDY. Danske upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Norsk Hydro ASA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

