Short Interest in Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Decreases By 40.7%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,734 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 31,603 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jumbo Stock Performance

Shares of JUMSF stock remained flat at $27.50 on Friday. Jumbo has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

Get Jumbo alerts:

Jumbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumbo SA is a Greece-based retail company primarily engaged in the sale of toys and related household products. Trading on the OTC market under the ticker JUMSF, the company operates a network of large-format stores alongside an e-commerce platform. Jumbo’s merchandise spans a broad range of categories, including children’s toys and games, baby care goods, seasonal decorations, stationery, home décor, multimedia items and garden products.

Founded in 1986, Jumbo opened its first retail outlet in Athens before expanding throughout Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.