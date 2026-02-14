Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,203 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 35,755 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Li Bang International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Report on LBGJ
Li Bang International Price Performance
About Li Bang International
Li Bang International Corporation Inc specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc is based in Jiangyin, China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Li Bang International
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Silicon Valley insiders hint at 12-month AI warning
Receive News & Ratings for Li Bang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Bang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.