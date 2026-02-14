Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,203 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 35,755 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Li Bang International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Li Bang International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LBGJ

Li Bang International Price Performance

About Li Bang International

Shares of Li Bang International stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.82. 292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,889. Li Bang International has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

(Get Free Report)

Li Bang International Corporation Inc specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc is based in Jiangyin, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Bang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Bang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.