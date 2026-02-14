Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 3,756,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 1,429,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$113.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Further Reading

