AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,797 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 13,504 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AEye Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of AEye stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,210. AEye has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc is an artificial perception company specializing in advanced LiDAR-based vision systems designed to enhance the safety and autonomy of vehicles and machines. Through the integration of hardware, software and machine learning algorithms, the company delivers real-time detection, classification and ranging capabilities. Its offerings address the growing demand for reliable sensing solutions in applications such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS), robotics, mapping and industrial automation.

The company’s flagship platform, 4Sight, combines adaptive LiDAR sensors with a software-defined sensing architecture to provide customizable field-of-view, range and resolution.

