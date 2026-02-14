Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2026

Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANLGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Janel World Trade had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter.

Janel World Trade Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JANL traded down $5.00 on Friday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Janel World Trade has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.19.

Janel World Trade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

Read More

Earnings History for Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Receive News & Ratings for Janel World Trade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel World Trade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.