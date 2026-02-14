Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Down 40.2% in January

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,837 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 9,760 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Hannover Ruck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HVRRY stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,646. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. Hannover Ruck has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY), commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non‑proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance‑linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia‑Pacific and other global markets.

