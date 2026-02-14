Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Earnings Results

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $282.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.37 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 20.84%.Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

Shares of HR traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,453. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -90.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,567.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

