Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Bank of East Asia, Limited is a Hong Kong–based commercial bank established in 1918. As one of the territory’s largest independently owned banks, it provides a comprehensive range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The institution operates through a network of branches and digital channels designed to support both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

The bank’s core offerings include personal banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and wealth management solutions.

