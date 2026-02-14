First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Short Interest Up 176.9% in January

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 159,155 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the January 15th total of 57,482 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,365 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,365 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 133,784 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

FSIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 277,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

