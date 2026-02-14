Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,459 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 192,064 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $318,956.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,643.36. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $79,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 162,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,561.28. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 830,036 shares of company stock worth $9,779,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

