TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 192.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. TriNet Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.700-4.700 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from TriNet Group’s conference call:

Completed a comprehensive health fee repricing and strengthened actuarial controls; ICR improved to ~90.8% in 2025 and management expects a 2026 combined ICR range of 90.75%–89.25% with moderating health fee increases starting April 1.

Total WSEs fell roughly 10% (co‑employed WSEs down ~11%) and retention declined to ~80%, with elevated Q1 attrition from January renewals creating a near-term volume and revenue headwind.

TriNet generated $234M of free cash flow (up 16%), improved FCF conversion to 55%, returned $235M to shareholders in 2025, and increased its share repurchase authorization to $400M.

Growth initiatives are showing early traction: ASO users exceeded 39,000 with average PEPPM ≈ $50, broker partnerships contributed materially to January sales, and the Ascend sales trainee program is expanding to six regional hubs to boost selling capacity.

Operating expenses fell 7% in 2025 (Q4 down 16%); management expects mid‑single‑digit OpEx reductions in 2026 while reinvesting some savings, and guided to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5%–8.7% and adjusted EPS of $3.70–$4.70.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,718. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $47,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,106.58. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $82,641.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,794.22. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,798 shares of company stock worth $162,593. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — TriNet reported $0.46 EPS vs. consensus $0.37, demonstrating earnings resilience despite top‑line pressures.

Positive Sentiment: Large buyback authorized — the board approved up to $400M of repurchases (~18.4% of shares), a clear signal management views the shares as undervalued and one that can support the share price over time.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst still constructive — Stifel cut its price target from $97 to $75 but retained a "buy" rating, indicating continued analyst conviction even after re‑setting expectations.

Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance and operational commentary — management outlined 2026 revenue guidance of roughly $4.75B–$4.9B and said retention is stabilizing while sales capacity is expanding; these are constructive operational signals but depend on execution.

Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance came in below consensus — TriNet set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at $3.70–$4.70 versus the sell‑side consensus (~$4.55), leaving the midpoint below expectations and weighing on the stock.

Negative Sentiment: Top‑line softness — Q4 revenue totaled about $1.25B and was down ~2.3% year‑over‑year, a reminder that growth remains pressured and likely explains the cautious guidance.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

